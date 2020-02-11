IPS officer’s wife threatens strike over ‘dowry harassment’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an interesting turn of events, a 24-year-old estranged wife of an IPS officer threatened to stage a hunger strike in front of the Gandhi statue at Marina if the police fail to register an FIR against her husband based on her complaint of dowry harassment. Addressing the media after meeting senior police officials to submit her petition, Aruna alleged that the court had ordered for a case to be registered against her husband Ananda Rajaguru.

An IPS officer, Ananda Rajaguru, a native of Dindigul, is undergoing training in Kerala. Aruna said she had met the Additional Commissioner (North) R Dhinakaran and submitted the court order along with her petition. “I have been told that speedy action will be taken. But if action is not initiated, I will stage a hunger strike as per plan. I cannot wait any longer,” she said.

Aruna alleged that Teyanmpet all-women police station, where she had lodged a complaint, tried to get a signature from her to close the complaint in connivance with her husband. “I was asked to appear at the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Thousand Lights where my husband Ananda Rajaguru visited and created a ruckus,” she said.