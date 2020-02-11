Kids’ day out at Fun Factory

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On an overcast Sunday morning, Buva House in Nungambakkam donned the look of a carnival with a white-andblue- striped shamiana set up inside its premises — courtesy The Fun Factory. Children scurried around playing games while their mothers flocked the stalls by artisans and gourmet vendors. Initiated by four mothers — Chuvvy Praveen, Nalini Yanamandala, Nandita Dheepak and Srividhya Venkataraman — the carnival featured 45 mindfully-curated stalls, games and activities for the kids. “We’re all first-time entrepreneurs.

Our kids, Sanjanaa and Thanvi, who’ve been helping us out also made their entrepreneurial debut with Turning Pages, where they sell pre-owned books and give the money for charity. We’ve managed to get sponsors to run the show. After all, kids also need some space to interact,” said Srividhya. Ranging from skincare to custom- made dresses, the kids had an array of options under one roof. Kamakshi and Ranjani had displayed a fancy collection of kurtas and ethnic wear for kids under their two-year-old brand, Keera. “As mothers, we did not find a variety for our kids.

This prompted us to design and stitch clothes for them. Keera is born out of it. We retail online and take orders. We use only cotton and locally-sourced raw materials,” said Kamakshi, a resident of Nungambakkam. Popsicle-shaped natural soap bars, candy-coloured fur bows, funky footwear and board games — the kids were spoilt for choice. Abdul Wahab, owner of Baby Amore, had imported skincare products for kids above three years. “Parents are particular about allergies and are on the lookout for bath products. I have three children and each one’s body type is different.

We have dental creams, feeding bottles, teethers made of natural wood, and lotions and soaps. All are curated based on the ingredients that go into them,” he said. Apart from shopping, spell-bee contests and drawing competitions were conducted. A small playschool for toddlers was set up by Klay Preschool and Daycare. A pet zone with rabbits was also put up for kids to play with and feed the animals. The kids savoured all things from french fries to ice creams at food stalls.