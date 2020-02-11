Home Cities Chennai

Man held for raping, impregnating minor girl

Promising to employ the 17-yr-old, the man brought her to the city, thereafter her parents filed a missing report at the All Woman Police Station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl.
The accused is a native of Visakhapatnam. He worked as a helper in the railways and was fired three years ago. Recently, he separated from his wife and was living alone in the city. In November, he visited his hometown and there he found a 17-year-old girl wandering the streets.

The girl was allegedly depressed and sought his help for a job. Promising to employ her, the man brought her to the city, said the investigating officer from the Thiruvottiyur All Women Police Station. Meanwhile, the girl’s family, had filed a missing complaint. 

Recently, the girl found out that she is pregnant and informed her grandmother, who asked her to come to Central railway station. While she was waiting there, members from Childline rescued her after finding out that she was in trouble. On information, the man was booked and the girl is undergoing medical tests.

In another incident, a 53-year-old man was arrested on charges of eve-teasing. Police said the man had spotted a group of college students at a shop in Vadapalani and passed lewd comments. The students alerted Vadapalani police, who arrested the man. Further investigations are on.

For representational purposes
