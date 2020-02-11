Residents root for a clean route

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Broken stretches and potholes filled with rubble are common along many interior roads in Chennai. While the City Corporation often leaves bad roads as is at several stretches, it is mandatory for them to take extra care of bus route roads (BRR) by sweeping it late in the night and collecting garbage early in the morning with sanitary workers making multiple trips. However, a look at some of these roads shows that garbage is not collected regularly and neither are they cleared of dust.

Case in point is the Vijayaraghavalu Road near Mint where garbage has not be collected for more than two days. This road is an entry point for vehicles going to Tiruvottiyur, crossing areas like Washermenpet, Tondiarpet, Tollgate and Theradi along the Tiruvottiyur High Road. Here, there are a few bins overflowing with garbage. In some places, the trash is scattered on the road too.

“Only a few days ago, the Corporation replaced old bins with new ones. But dumping of garbage in the open continues. What’s appalling is that it is the sanitary workers who dump excess waste on the ground,” alleges Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Old Washermenpet. Residents also complain that waste from other wards is dumped here by workers unmindfully.

Similarly, the Basin Bridge Road near Pulianthope is filled with sewage, allegedly from a nearby company, on most days. “There is no open drainage channel here and it makes us question where the sewage is being let out from. It turns into a swamp and mosquitoes breed here,” said Vasantha A, a resident of Pulianthope.

Dusty ride

Though about 60 out of 304 BRRs are being relaid under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project funds, its maintenance is questionable. Due to constant accumulation of sand dust, residents find it hard to commute. Near the Wall Tax Road, which sees very heavy congestion almost for the whole day, residents complain of high amount of dust particles they are forced to inhale or entering their eyes.

“The older medians were demolished and relaid but the dust from the debris is still on the road. It will become unmotorable if left unattended,” said Prasanth K, a commuter. At Cemetery Road in Royapuram rodents nibble on overflowing garbage. When contacted, Corporation officials said that sanitary workers work round the clock in keeping the roads tidy and complaints would be attended to.

Maintenance woes

There are 304 BRRs running up to 222 km across the city. In these lanes, sanitary workers are deployed on contract basis to keep the roads tidy. Though about 60 BRRs are being relaid under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project funds, its maintenance is questionable.