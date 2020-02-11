Rowdy Binu style: Two arrested for cutting birthday cake with machete

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever, since the video of rowdy Binu celebrating his birthday by cutting the cake using a machete went viral, it has kind of become a fad in the city. In the latest incident, two youngsters were arrested for celebrating the birthday the same way at Tiruvallur. Police said, on Saturday, around seven to ten youngsters, some of them college students, celebrated the birthday of one Ajith Kumar, 24 of Pullarambakkam village in Tiruvallur.

“The youngsters made Ajith cut his birthday cake using a machete on the road and took a video of it which they posted on the social networking sites,” said a police officer. Based on the information, the Pullarambakkam police registered a case and arrested Ajith Kumar and his friend Kalaivannan.

Police said, a case has been registered and have launched a hunt for the other youngsters who were part of the celebration. A similar incident happened on January 28, when a young man cut a cake with a machete at Thiruverkadu to celebrate his marriage after being insisted by his friends. This landed him in the police net. Also, on January 21, two students were arrested by the police for allegedly causing public nuisance by cutting the birthday cake with a sickle.