Home Cities Chennai

Straight out of the ‘pind’

Kulcha with a dollop of butter, creamy maa di dal, spicy starters and desserts with special ingredients — relish all these and more at Pind Da Swaad at The Raintree

Published: 11th February 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Lucky does not compromise on quality  Debadatta Mallick

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dhol beats set the mood for a leisurely dinner at The Raintree in Anna Salai on Friday. Up North, the rooftop restaurant at the hotel, wore a colourful look in line with the on-going Punjabi food festival — Pind Da Swaad. Spearheaded by chef Lucky Singh, the festival promises village delicacies from Punjab. “It’s authentic ghar ka khaana. These are items that my mother would prepare at home every day using simple, homegrown ingredients, vegetables and meat. I source spices from specific vendors and never compromise on quality in order to replicate the original taste.

We Punjabis are known for our undying love for food and lavish spreads. I’ve tried to offer that to patrons in Chennai,” says Singh, who has 10 years of experience in cooking Indian curries and Tandoori cuisine. It’s been only 25 days since he moved to Chennai. “I haven’t explored many areas. I love south Indian food. The people here and I have something in common — we both know and enjoy food.”

On the inaugural day of the festival Singh was constantly on his toes. He juggled between the tandoor kitchen, where well-marinated meats are skewered and cooked in the charcoal, and the regular kitchen where dal makhani was being prepared in an iron kadhai. During breaks, he frequented every table, explained the making, and interacted with patrons. “We love people and treat our guests with care,” he says. 

We began our meal with tandoori starters like bhatti da murgh and hara bara kebab. Our favourite was the tandoori jheenga. The king prawns were deveined, marinated and tossed until golden brown. Juicy and tangy, every bite was an explosion of flavours. It was paired with mint chutney and pickled vegetable salad. 

Even before we could pause, the main course was served. The ubiquitous maa di daal (dal makhni) and Amritsari kulcha make their way to our table. The kulcha was soft and stuffed with onion and potato. Options with cauliflower is also available. The dal was creamy, seasoned with a dollop of butter. The combination couldn’t have gotten any better. “It’s white butter and good fat. Keep your calorie count aside and relish the richness,” he tells us.

We washed down the spiciness with pindi lassi served in a large glass. The thick beverage was garnished with malai, cinnamon and mixed nuts. Gulkhand was crushed and added to accentuate the sweetness. “I have a surprise element in the next dessert. Guess the secret ingredient,” chuckles chef Lucky as he handed us a bowl of paan ice cream generously drizzled with anise. As we failed to guess the secret ingredient, he reveals, “It’s thandai sourced from Mumbai. Paan ice cream might be common in Chennai, but the main ingredient with which it is made makes a difference.” Chef Lucky’s secret to good cooking is to cook with happiness, and it does reflect in the hearty meal he whips up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp