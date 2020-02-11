Home Cities Chennai

Theatres to screen short film on Kudimaramathu scheme during intervals

Around 2,900 waterbodies have been fully restored from 2016 till 2018, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an assembly session.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sitting through intermissions during films is likely to get slightly more informative, thanks to the new initiative by the State government. From Monday, in all theatres across the State, a 5- minute clipping of the Kudimaramathu scheme will be played during the intermission. PWD officials said this is being done to inculcate a sense of water conservation in people’s mind.

Last week, the examining committee of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved the 5.32 minute long clipping of the scheme, which was submitted by the Tamil Nadu Films Division. It will stress on the importance of protecting and restoring waterbodies from the clutches of pollution, encroachment and civic apathy.

Around 2,900 waterbodies have been fully restored from 2016 till 2018, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an assembly session. For the year 2019-2020, around Rs 500 crore was allocated for the rejuvenation of 1829 waterbodies, said officials.

“The documentary will show how local residents and farmers as a community, come together to claim a common space that belongs to them. We wanted to show how a traditional method of water management has been revived through this scheme,” said a senior PWD official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp