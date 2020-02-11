Theatres to screen short film on Kudimaramathu scheme during intervals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sitting through intermissions during films is likely to get slightly more informative, thanks to the new initiative by the State government. From Monday, in all theatres across the State, a 5- minute clipping of the Kudimaramathu scheme will be played during the intermission. PWD officials said this is being done to inculcate a sense of water conservation in people’s mind.

Last week, the examining committee of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved the 5.32 minute long clipping of the scheme, which was submitted by the Tamil Nadu Films Division. It will stress on the importance of protecting and restoring waterbodies from the clutches of pollution, encroachment and civic apathy.

Around 2,900 waterbodies have been fully restored from 2016 till 2018, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an assembly session. For the year 2019-2020, around Rs 500 crore was allocated for the rejuvenation of 1829 waterbodies, said officials.

“The documentary will show how local residents and farmers as a community, come together to claim a common space that belongs to them. We wanted to show how a traditional method of water management has been revived through this scheme,” said a senior PWD official.