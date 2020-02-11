Winning with shopping

Home Cities Chennai

A bazaar with around 20 stalls was set up at the entrance of the mall as part of their Valentine's Day celebrations.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:22 AM

A bazaar with around 20 stalls was set up at the mall

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Marina Mall in Egattur organised a grand ceremony to felicitate the winners of the Marina Shopping Fest, which was held from December 13, 2019 till January 26, 2020. Shoppers who made purchases above Rs 3,999 were allowed to enter a lucky draw. Five random entries won a trip to domestic destinations like Kanyakumari, Pollachi and Coorg organised by the Southern Collective, while one lucky winner won an all-expenses paid trip to Bali, Indonesia.

Dr Prashant (centre) won a trip to Bali

“I would like to thank the organisers for setting up the Marina Mall in our locality. I come here with my family. There is shopping and entertainment for both adults and kids and it becomes a good outing for us,” said PS Mishra, one of the winners. Chief guests Mukrim, director and CEO of Marina Mall, and Viren, chairman of Allied Housing, gave away the prizes.

Before the winners were announced, invitees and bystanders were treated to soulful music by the band Jigarthanda. With percussion including a clap box, bongos, chimes and an electronic drum kit, the band had the audience swaying to adaptations of the theme music of the popular western series, Game of Thrones. They played Despacito with the guitar and flute taking the lead. The light flickering of notes on the flute added an Indian classical touch to the music.

A bazaar with around 20 stalls was set up at the entrance of the mall as part of their Valentine’s Day celebrations. They sold earrings at Rs 99, dress materials starting from Rs 100, bedsheets, chocolates, mobile accessories and eatables.

