Be kind, let the joy grow

Happiness and joy. To attain these states — both mentally and emotionally — what does one have to do? Most times, the two are a collective phenomenon, which stems from a single act of kindness.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:22 AM

CHENNAI: Happiness and joy. To attain these states — both mentally and emotionally — what does one have to do? Most times, the two are a collective phenomenon, which stems from a single act of kindness. After two successful editions of The Kindness Week  — an initiative of The Kindness Project, which creates fun experiences that weave thoughtfulness into daily life — the third edition, themed ‘Let Joy Grow’, a week-long celebration, was flagged off on Monday.  

Each year, the focus is on different sections of society. This time, it is on senior citizens, transgenders, women, and promoting inclusivity. This year’s theme reflects both the initiative’s expansion and its belief that kindness can be inculcated as a set of habits that will have a positive impact. “From the first edition, beauty salon chain Naturals has supported this initiative. This year, they have agreed to provide special offers for transpersons at their salons,” said Mahima Poddar, the brain behind the initiative. As part of the Kindness Week, several events on holistic development and welfare of the community will be curated by a team led by Mahima.

Animal-assisted therapy for senior citizens, a science workshop for underprivileged children wherein they get to make rockets and learn space sciences, painting workshops for survivors of abuse will also be part of the event. “In the animal-assisted therapy session, trained dogs will provide emotional support to senior citizens who live away from family and friends at old-age homes and children in the paediatric ward at hospitals,” shares Mahima, adding that NGOs and organisations like Space Kidz India and PCVC International Foundation for Crime Prevention & Victim Care be part of the events.

Other initiatives by The Kindness Project include The Kindness Experience Vouchers, through which memorable outings can be gifted to deserving children, and the flagship International Kindness Festival, which will have its inaugural edition in Chennai in August.For the first time, The Kindness Week will also be going pan-India. The third edition of The Kindness Week will be held in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune till February 15.

