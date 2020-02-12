Construction labourer falls to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old construction labourer died after falling from the second floor of an under-construction building on Monday night. The man was identified as Prakash of Ambedkar Nagar in Kolathur.

He works as a labourer in a company that does centring work for under-construction buildings. While he was placing logs at a site in Agastheeswarar Nagar in Kolathur on Monday, Prakash slipped and fell. He was rushed to a primary health centre, where he was declared brought dead. Kolathur police registered a case and are conducting enquiries with the supervisor and other labourers.