E-toilets coming soon near metro stations; CSR funds also to be used

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to set up e-toilets next to metro stations across the city. A CMRL official told TNIE that the corporation had received nod from the metro to set up these toilets in station premises. ‘’These toilets will help busy commuters, especially women and children. Commuters don’t always need to enter metro stations; they can use the services outside too,’’ the official said. On the other hand, the civic body has planned to seek CSR funds too for the construction.

A Works Department official said that the estimates are being prepared and that corporation funds would be used initially. He added that CSR funds would also be used, but partially. Private contractors would be roped in for operation and maintenance, for a contract period of 3 years, the official said.

Construction and maintenance

Apart from this, 155 toilet complexes are set to come up in the city with 84 women-only toilets. Under Nirbhaya Funds, tenders have been floated to set up 150 “SHE toilets”. These are women-only toilets installed in Safe Zone Clusters (SZC) and busy spots earmarked by the corporation. SZCs are vulnerable localities where women might find distress.Currently in Chennai, there are 872 conventional toilets, 221 e-toilets and 138 rental toilets. Last summer, most of these toilets were neglected due to scanty water supply. In places like Royapuram, garbage was dumped inside unused toilets.