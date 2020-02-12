School kids have got heritage on their mind

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, Muttukadu, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu State Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Adyar, conducted the Tamil Heritage Inter-School Quiz, for Government School students and other underprivileged children, on Monday. The objective behind this event was to engage economically backward students.

Through this activity, they aim to create greater awareness about heritage. The contest also acted as a motivational tool for these children, many of them being first-generation learners, by developing their intellect, observation skills and team-spirit. The quiz was conducted in Tamil.

Nearly 100 students from classes 7, 8 and 9 participated in the event. The quiz had two stages – written test for the preliminary round and the final competition. The latter was an oral quiz exclusively for the six winning teams of the preliminary round. It had interesting topics such as natural heritage, history, monuments, cuisine, visual and performing arts.

The quiz master was S Suresh, Tamil Nadu state convener, INTACH, and an archaeologist who has earlier conducted quiz programmes for several organisations in India and abroad. The team from the Government School, Tiruporur, won the first prize. The second and third prizes were bagged by the teams from the Government School, Uthandi. They were all awarded cash prizes and books in Tamil from INTACH. Besides, all six teams who qualified for the final round also received books from INTACH.