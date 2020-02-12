Spirituality in education

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kasturi Srinivasan Hall at Music Academy was filled with friends, family and well-wishers of N Swarnalatha, author and teacher, who launched her book, Five Volumes of Holistic Education. The book inculcates education of core academics, creative freedom, mental wellness, imaginations, emotional development, etc; using line drawing and artistic methods. One of the top 100 Women Achievers — a title awarded by the Government of India — Swarnalatha is an artist and a social activist. “For the first time, after much research and curation, children from classes one to five will learn the basics of line drawing while simultaneously learning values, physical education, emotional quotient, character development and aesthetic skills as well,” she shared.

The launch kick-started with an auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony by five women — Vishalarchi Gandhi, Devanayagi Ravi, Pushpa Mahadevan, Daphne and Jamuna — who motivated Swarnalatha to write the book and supported her in her endeavours. After the ceremony, special guests, R Mahadevan, judge, Madras High Court; R Gandhi, senior advocate, M Ravi, ADGP; Troskimaruthu, artist; GV Manimaran, general secretary, Canara Bank Officers Association; Jegath Gaspar Raj, founder, The Rise; S Prabakaran, vice chairman, Bar Council of India; K Santhakumari, president, TN Association of Women Advocates; Srinivasa Raghavan, principal, Bala Vidya Mandir School, Adyar, and P Chandrasekaran, advocate were called on to the dais.

“Nowadays, children are so comfortable with their smart phones that they have forgotten how to write creatively. The only bit of writing they do is for school work. Art is also mostly done on computers. They hardly ever draw in notebooks. I wanted to interest the kids in the right way to start practising the art. I’ve noticed that they (students) don’t apply their creativity at work. They prefer copying. The book will push them to tap into their creative freedom, mental health, emotional development and character formation. I have designed it based on the chakras of our body. Every line they draw will help them understand spirituality and its influence. It will also help them improve on core academics with the writing exercises I have included,” said Swarnalatha. As the guests unwrapped the first copies, the crowd cheered and applauded Swarnalatha’s contribution and later congratulated her for compiling her research to help children.