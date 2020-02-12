Home Cities Chennai

Spirituality in education

The book inculcates education of core academics, creative freedom, mental wellness, imaginations, emotional development, etc; using line drawing and artistic methods.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

The book was launched on Saturday

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kasturi Srinivasan Hall at Music Academy was filled with friends, family and well-wishers of N Swarnalatha, author and teacher, who launched her book, Five Volumes of Holistic Education. The book inculcates education of core academics, creative freedom, mental wellness, imaginations, emotional development, etc; using line drawing and artistic methods. One of the top 100 Women Achievers — a title awarded by the Government of India — Swarnalatha is an artist and a social activist. “For the first time, after much research and curation, children from classes one to five will learn the basics of line drawing while simultaneously learning values, physical education, emotional quotient, character development and aesthetic skills as well,” she shared.

The launch kick-started with an auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony by five women — Vishalarchi Gandhi, Devanayagi Ravi, Pushpa Mahadevan, Daphne and Jamuna — who motivated Swarnalatha to write the book and supported her in her endeavours. After the ceremony, special guests, R Mahadevan, judge, Madras High Court; R Gandhi, senior advocate, M Ravi, ADGP; Troskimaruthu, artist; GV Manimaran, general secretary, Canara Bank Officers Association; Jegath Gaspar Raj, founder, The Rise; S Prabakaran, vice chairman, Bar Council of India; K Santhakumari, president, TN Association of Women Advocates; Srinivasa Raghavan, principal, Bala Vidya Mandir School, Adyar, and P Chandrasekaran, advocate were called on to the dais.

“Nowadays, children are so comfortable with their smart phones that they have forgotten how to write creatively. The only bit of writing they do is for school work. Art is also mostly done on computers. They hardly ever draw in notebooks. I wanted to interest the kids in the right way to start practising the art. I’ve noticed that they (students) don’t apply their creativity at work. They prefer copying. The book will push them to tap into their creative freedom, mental health, emotional development and character formation. I have designed it based on the chakras of our body. Every line they draw will help them understand spirituality and its influence. It will also help them improve on core academics with the writing exercises I have included,” said Swarnalatha. As the guests unwrapped the first copies, the crowd cheered and applauded Swarnalatha’s contribution and later congratulated her for compiling her research to help children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp