Submit report on steps taken to prevent viral diseases, HC to govt

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed report on steps taken to prevent the spread of viral diseases in the State, including corona virus and dengue.The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order while hearing a plea moved by advocate AP Suryaprakasam who sought for constituting an expert committee by the government in preventing the spreading of diseases.

The bench said, “Let an appropriate affidavit be filed informing as to what steps have been taken for implementing the plan for taking preventive steps against the spread of viral diseases.”The petitioner referred to the SARS outbreak in 2003, killing 777 people, H1N1 that infected more than 2 billion, and the Ebola outbreak that killed nearly 11,000 in the affidavit. He said, “Now, the world’s attention is drawn towards corona virus outbreak with no vaccination or prevention options available.” He stated that experts opine that symptoms of coronavirus may not be known till it is late.

1,971 passengers under home observation

Chennai : All the four passengers kept under observation in isolation wards in hospitals have been discharged, said a media bulletin from Directorate of Public Health on Tuesday. It said, 1,971 passengers of 28,963 screened at Chennai, Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore airports, are under home observation for 28 days, and their health is stable. Of the 1,971 under home observation, 588 belong to Chennai.