Brackishwater farmers conclave in Surat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIBA), in association with the Society of Coastal Aquaculture and Fisheries (SCAFi), Chennai, is organising a two-day Brackishwater Aquafarmers Conclave on February 19-20 at Surat, Gujarat.

The conclave is intended to bring together, aqua farmers from all the coastal states to provide a cross-learning platform through constructive dialogue among farming community, state administration, scientific community, academic and aquaculture industry. This would enable to take stock of present status of brackishwater farming and the way forward for its sustainable development, said KK Vijayan, Director, ICAR-CIBA and Convener.

The conclave would serve as an opportunity for ‘horizontal learning’ among aquafarmers and the sectoral players, that would open up new partnerships and capacity enhancement, leading to increased production and profits. Further, the farmers would get one-to-one opportunity to experience an ‘Aquaculture Expo’ wherein aquaculture institutions, companies, development departments and other agencies will display technologies, instruments, and products, all at one place.