Chennai's Chitlapakkam cemetery turns toxic dumpyard

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A panchayat graveyard near the Chitlapakkam lake, has turned into a dumpyard in recent times. Residents alleged that the panchayat staff burn all the waste in the yard, which poses a grave health hazard for the locals. Located just opposite the NSN schools in Chitlapakkam, the graveyard is filled with bio waste as well as plastic and rubber.

Sunil Jayaram of Chitlapakkam Rising NGO, said the panchayat finds this an easy spot to dump waste. “This is a daily practice ever since we stopped them from dumping inside the lake. The graveyard is supposed to get beautified with MLA funds of `19.9 lakh but only 25% is completed,’’ said Sunil.

Apart from the panchayat, the public including vegetable and fruit vendors, dump the leftovers in the graveyard. “The public complains that daily trash collection never happens and that’s why they toss the garbage in the dumpyard,’’ alleged Jayaram.

Recently, the NGO had planned to plant some greenery alongside the dumpyard and turn it into a small park, keeping a small portion for crematorium. However, as the Panchayat has started burning waste here, their hopes are dashed. Apart from this, hundreds of school children study just opposite the graveyard and face a health hazard too, said residents.

Salesh Aloshious, another resident, said children cross the graveyard by cycle and the pollution due to the burning of waste in the morning is very toxic. “There is no gate to the graveyard. Dogs and cows too loiter inside the compound,’’ he said. He added that the residents have given numerous complaints but no action has been taken.

Recently, TNIE also reported that Chitlapakkam residents suffered from toxic health hazards due to the panchayat using its composting yard as a landfill. Following the same, the landfill was shifted to a site in Oragadam, 40 kilometres away.

When contacted, Executive Officer of Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat K Ganesan said he would order staff to clear the garbage at the earliest. “Gates will be fenced and we will ensure the graveyard is maintained properly,’’ he said. When queried about the MLA funds on restoring the dumpyard, he said he was unaware of it as he only took charge recently.