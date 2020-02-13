Devi Kulam: Once a haven, now on death row

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An erstwhile waterbody which was once a major water resource for residents of Thiruvottriyur, has now deteriorated with growth of weeds, algae, and silt formation. Located just near the Thiruvottriyur bridge, the 80-acre waterbody, called ‘Devi Kulam’ by local residents, has been a major source of drinking water for residents of Tiruvottriyur and Sathangadu.

But in the last few decades, the pond has been left in neglect and the water has become contaminated. This has affected the groundwater recharge wells, pushing residents to depend on metro water tankers during summer. Nasser Mohammed, a resident who lives in the nearby railway colony, said the pond must be at least five decades old. ‘’The pond is bigger than it looks. It was spread across the area going up to Sathangadu,’’ he said.

Currently, the Ennore High Road has bifurcated the pond and there is no culvert beneath it. On the south side, the waterbody is still very big but is in a neglected state too. “Naturally, water is supposed to flow into Buckingham Canal but due to lack of culverts, it started overflowing, entering the railway colony. It was chest deep,’’ added Nasser.

Encroachments of bunds and garbage menace too, damage the lake’s ecosystem. Big piles of garbage were seen on the bunds. Krishnadas G, a long-time resident, said there is large-scale mosquito breeding. When contacted, Corporation officials said the pond is taken care of by the railways and the civic body needs an NOC to start any restoration work. “However, we will ensure all waste is collected from the bunds and vehicles are not parked there,’’ the official said.