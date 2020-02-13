Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court stays tax notice against Rahman

Transfer of rights to producer are exempted from tax, quotes ARR 

Published: 13th February 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

AR Rahman (Earnings: 94.8 crore)

AR Rahman (Earnings: 94.8 crore)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim injunction against the notices issued by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department commissioner demanding goods and service tax from Music Director AR Rahman for the permanent transfer of copyrights in musical works to the producer of such movies. Justice Anita Sumanth hearing the plea passed the interim order staying the operation of the notice issued by the commissioner of GST and central excise, Chennai on October 17, 2019  till March 4. Rahman in his plea sought that he was the composer of the musical works and becomes the absolute owner of the copyright for the work under the Copyrights Act and subsequent transfer of such rights to producers of the movie are exempted from tax.

Rahman in his petition also said, “The very fact that I have assigned the right to producer indicates that I am the owner of the copyright since without owning the right it is not possible to assign the same for consideration. If the producer is already the owner of the right, there is no necessity for an assignment. Further, there would not be any payment of publishing royalty to the composer.”

Such permanent transfer of copyright is not a service for levy of service tax. Even temporary transfer or permitting enjoyment of copyright falling under the Copyright Act is exempted from service tax, he added.
“In terms of section 13(1)(a) of the Copyright Act, copyright subsists in musical work and the composer is the sole and absolute owner of such right. The said rights are assigned to the producer of movies under agreements executed with the producers which makes them the absolute owner of the copyright,” Rahman said. Moreover, section 65B (44) of the Finance Act, 1994 defines ‘service’ and specifically excludes transfer of title in goods by way of sale, gift or in any other manner, Rahman argued. 

The show-cause notice also misinterpreted the provisions of the Copyright Act and presumed producer as the first owner of musical works. The notice proposed to deny the exemption legitimately available and granted by the government with a preconceived mindset based on assumptions and presumptions, the composer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court AR Rahman
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp