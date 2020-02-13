When will these teachers do revision amid training?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI; Exam times are not just strenuous for the students, their teachers too find the period taxing. Apart from the tasks of finishing extensive syllabi and preparing students for high-pressure public exams, several government school teachers are now being called for attending training programmes and are being given additional duties.

In this situation, government school teachers across the State have demanded the government to halt all training programmes until the public exams get over. They expressed inability to prepare students for the exams as many teachers are being instructed to compulsorily attend training and workshops.

For instance, teachers were called for an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training on Monday and Tuesday, while they have to attend training on the National Achievement Survey on Wednesday and Thursday. Though School Education Director S Kannappan denied asking teachers who teach classes X, XI and XII to attend trainings, the teachers said that Samagra Shiksha and State Council of Educational Research and Training officials had instructed them to take part in the programmes.

Thousands of teachers have been called for these training programmes and many of them teach students who will soon appear for the public exams. The government should stop calling teachers for training until the exams are over, demanded PK Ilamaran of the Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association. “Students from government schools will not be able to perform on par with private school students if the teachers are not given enough time to help them prepare,” he said.