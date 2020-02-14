4 held for cutting cake with machete 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the video of rowdy Binu celebrating his birthday by cutting the cake with a machete went viral, others have started doing the same and continue to land in trouble. In the latest such incident, four persons were arrested on Wednesday and the rest were let off with a warning. The arrested were identified as S Akash (20) from Ekkaduthangal, M Madhan Naidu (21) from Ekkatuthangal, K Sathish (19) from Alandur and K Janakiraman (23) from Saidapet.

“In the early hours of February 7, we received an information around 20 youth were celebrating a birthday on the streets in Guindy. With loud music and slogans, two of them, Akash and Janakiraman, cut the cake with a machete. People in the areas informed the police and a patrol team rushed to the spot,” said inspector G Chandru, of Guindy police station.

On seeing the police, the youth fled leaving their bikes behind. The next day a TikTok video of them cutting the cake went viral. Based on that, Guindy police arrested all four under IPC 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way) and IPC 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation). “All four were friends with some history-sheeters and ganja peddlers, but did not have any case against them. It is from their contacts they got the machete. The rest were just school and college students, who were let off with a warning,” said the officer. Speaking about the trend, a senior police officer said, youth take pride in such display and demand respect from peers.

Incidents this year

Feb 10: Two youth from Pullarambakkam in Tiruvallur arrested after TikTok video

Jan 28: Man arrested for cutting cake with machete during wedding at Thiruverkadu

Jan 21: Two law college students arrested for cutting cake with sickle in middle of road near MMDA