Home Cities Chennai

Emergency service staff relieved for not sending help

Ambulance service head admits mistake, but urges public not to flood lines with prank calls 

Published: 14th February 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of an emergency service ambulance | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GVK EMRI, which operates the 108 ambulance service for the health department, on Thursday relieved an associate emergency response staff from service after the person failed to properly respond to a distress call, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old. Admitting that the staff had made a mistake, Selva Kumar, GVK EMRI’s state head of operations, stressed that the staff alone could not be blamed as the emergency line was besieged by prank calls on a daily basis. Stating that a large proportion of the 14,000 calls received every day were prank calls, Selva Kumar said the staff had thought the call from N Ganesh Kumar on  Sunday was one such call.  

Youth dies after pleading for help, emergency service staff relieved

GVK EMRI, which operates the 108 ambulance service for the Tamil Nadu health department, on Thursday relieved an associate emergency response staff from service after the staff member failed to properly respond to a distress call, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old. Admitting that the staff had made a mistake, Selva Kumar, GVK EMRI’s state head of operations stressed that the staff alone could not be blamed as the emergency line was besieged by prank calls on a daily basis. 

Stating that a large proportion of the 14,000 calls the service received every day were prank calls, Selva Kumar said the staff member had thought the call from N Ganesh Kumar on Sunday was one such call.  
Ganesh Kumar, of Keeraimandabam village in Kancheepuram district, had called the 108 ambulance service and reported that he was having difficulty breathing. The conversation between him and the emergency service staff was recorded on the youth’s phone.

In the recording, the youth is heard pleading with the staff to dispatch an ambulance to Pachaippah playground, but the staff is heard insisting the teen give the phone to someone else as he wanted more details. Stating that there was no one else with him, the youth again pleaded for an ambulance as he could not breathe. The staff on the other end is alleged to have reacted harshly and said that he could not send an ambulance without further details. Sources said the youth collapsed while on the call and died.

Confirming the authenticity of the recording, Selva Kumar told Express that he agreed the staff was in the wrong. “But, again, he alone cannot be blamed. He thought it was a prank call. On an average, per day, we receive around 14,000 calls. Of them 3,800 are assigned and dispatched. But a large number of calls are prank calls and it has become a big headache for us. The staff thought it was one such call. Boys, drunks and others keep making prank calls to the centre,” he said. “After learning about the incident, the staff member did not come to work and he has been relieved. We request people to act responsibly. Today, a life would have been saved if prank calls were not made to emergency services,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp