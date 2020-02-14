Golden opportunity for students to meet ISRO scientists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has instructed all schools to encourage and facilitate students to apply for the ‘Young Scientist Programme 2020’, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Through a recent circular, the department has directed schools to inform students about the programme during assembly hours.

Named Yuva VIgyani Karyakram (YUVIKA), it was started in 2019 to increase the interest of students in space activities. The online registration will be open till 6.00 pm on February 24, 2020. Through the programme, the students can meet scientists at the different ISRO centres, visit their labs and also participate in lectures and practical classes. The programme is scheduled to be held from May 11-22. It will be held at any one of the ISRO/DOS centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to ISRO website, three students from each state and union territory will be selected and five additional seats will be reserved for Overseas Citizen of India. The students will be provided accommodation in ISRO guesthouses/hostels and travel expenditure will be covered.