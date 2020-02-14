Notice to civic chief over public land encroachments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Thursday directed the corporation commissioner to inspect alleged encroachment in four grounds, where 26 huts have been allegedly constructed. The bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, was hearing the PIL from B Prakash seeking direction to authorities to take action against encroachment of government land in block 37, Ramanujam Garden Street, Purasawalkam.

HC directed him to inspect the place with assistance from Jurisdictional Corporation officials and Chief Engineer, Slum Clearance Board and file a status report by March 16. HC also directed Zonal officer VI, executive engineer and tahsildar, Purasawalkam-Perambur taluk, to verify whether the petitioner is encroaching any public land.