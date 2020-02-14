Operation of notices against hospital group stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The operation of notices of the revenue officer attached to Greater Chennai Corporation demanding management of a hospital group to pay about `1.93 crore towards arrears of property tax, has been stayed by the Madras High Court.Justice Anita Sumanth granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Vijaya Medical and Educational Trust by its Managing Director B Bharath Reddy, on Thursday.

The petition had sought to quash demand notices dated February 5, bearing six bills issued, based on the general revision notices. The petition filed by Bharath Reddy also sought to direct municipal administration department to collect pre-revised half yearly property tax as per a government order dated November 19, 2019, for petitioner properties on NSK Salai in Vadapalani.