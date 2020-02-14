‘Science at Sabha’ to be held on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fifth edition of ‘Science at the Sabha’ will be held at The Music Academy, Chennai on February 16. It is an annual lecture series, organised by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc), aimed at facilitating interaction between public and sciences research community. The programme is free and open to all. Aimed at the general public, it is part of the Triveni Outreach Series of IMSc. Shannon Olsson from National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, will speak on chemical communications in nature; Harinath Chakrapani of IISER,

Pune, on antibacterial targets; V Madhurima from Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, on physics of dance and R Ramanujam from The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, on logic and society. Apart from four scheduled talks, which will begin at 4 pm, there will be a poster exhibition titled ‘Deep History Sites of the Indian Subcontinent’ in the foyer of The Music Academy from 3 pm to 8 pm.

