Special panel set up to integrate railway services

Central government has constituted a special committee headed by Cabinet Secretary for implementing integration of eight railway services into one, as part of restructuring.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:34 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central government has constituted a special committee headed by Cabinet Secretary for implementing integration of eight railway services into one, as part of restructuring. “The Committee of Secretaries will include Railway Board chairman, secretaries of Departments of Personnel and Training and Expenditure. While government has not taken any decision, it has remitted the decision to a group of ministers. The committee will assist the group,” said railways, adding that downsizing number of members of board would end ‘departmentalism’. 

