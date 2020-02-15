Home Cities Chennai

8 killed in three separate road accidents 

Four were from the same family and had come to see off relatives

Published: 15th February 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight people including four from the same family died in three accidents on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Gummidipoondi
Yashwanth (30), a native of Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, had come by car to Chennai Airport to drop his parents who were flying to the USA. Along with Yashwanth, his wife Anuselvi (28), their son, Riyancheri (8), Yashwanth’s sister Vijayalakshmi (34), her children Rithvika (12) and Namitha (14), had travelled to Chennai. On Thursday morning at around 3am, after dropping his parents, Yashwanth was returning to Andhra Pradesh. When the car was near Gummidipoondi on the Chennai - Kolkata National Highway, a truck carrying milk suddenly braked. In the melee, Yashwanth’s car dashed the rear of the truck. In the impact, while Yashwanth and Rithvika escaped with injuries, the other four died on the spot. Gummidipoondi police registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Ponneri
On Thursday night at around 9pm, Sathish Kumar (25), had gone to Ponneri to drop his friend Gunasekaran (29), who works with him in the thermal power plant in Minjur. When the duo were near Thadaperumbakkam,  a coal carrying truck knocked down the motorbike. In the impact, Sathish Kumar and Gunasekaran died on the spot. The Ponneri police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Avadi
Two of three friends riding triples died after their motorbike collided into a roadside wall in Avadi on Thursday night. According to the police, Pradeep, Siva and Manikandan from Redhills were travelling to Avadi along the Vandalur - Minjur 400 feet Outer Ring road on Thursday night. While Siva was riding, Pradeep and Manikandan were riding pillion. When they were at Palavedu, Siva lost control of the motorbike and ran into a roadside wall after which the trio were thrown away. In the impact, Siva and Pradeep died on the spot while Manikandan escaped with minor injuries. Poonamallee Traffic Investigation police filed a case.

