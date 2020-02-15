NBW issued against Traffic Ramasamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Principal District and Sessions Court, Chennai has issued a fresh Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) against Traffic Ramasamy in a 2016 defamation case pending against him.

The issue pertains to the social activist criticising late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha during the 2015 Chennai floods, said city public prosecutor Gowri Asokan. It is alleged that the activist spoke to electronic media regarding the pasting of stickers in the relief material sent to the flood victims.Issuing fresh warrants Principal District Sessions Judge R Selvakumar adjourned the case to April 17.