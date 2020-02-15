Home Cities Chennai

Racing towards a greener Earth

Members of CSLC planted trees  D Sampathkumar

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upbeat music echoed through the halls of the Sindhi Model School of Excellence on Friday as they celebrated their first sports day. “The school opened its gates six months ago and we currently have 26 students from pre-nursery till class six,” said Raja Nichani, secretary of the school. Presiding over the function along with him was the chief guest, Renu Raheja, president of Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter (CSLC). Members of CSLC along with parents of the students were also present to encourage the children.
Students performed various activities, including drill exercises and a dance performance. A running race in which children carried water in their palms from one end of the ground, and poured it into a cup placed ten metres away, had parents cheering excitedly.

Another activity involving five students performing different gymnastic pyramid formations received much applause too. In her speech, chief guest Renu Raheja congratulated all the winners and invited CSLC members and teachers to a plantation drive. “On this occasion of Valentine’s Day, we wanted to shower some love on Earth and give back to the nature that nourishes and provides us with so much,” she said. The plantation drive was organised in collaboration with Trust for Restoring Environment and Empowering Society (TREES). The trust’s founder, Sree Kumar M, was also present and explained the significance of the Ashoka and palm trees that were planted.—NG

