Sweet dreams are made here

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Excited hands reach out for the piles of the pastel-coloured array of luxury bed-linen on display at the CP Art Centre in Alwarpet. For the first time since its launch a year ago, Blue Dahlia, a label of Coimbatore’s Premier Fine Linens, is having an exhibition of its product line of mattress covers, bed-linens, pillow covers, and cushion covers in Chennai.

“We usually say that everything a customer needs above the bed, except for the mattress itself, is found in its best quality at Blue Dahlia,” says Karthik Lakshmanan, assistant marketing manager. Floral seems to be the trend for the new collection as a series of flower prints on mild colours dominate the exhibition. There’s a little bit for everyone with car and rocket prints on bolder and darker colours for a younger audience.

“The one thing that sets Blue Dahlia apart in the market is our use of a 400-1,000 thread count in our bed-linen. Not only does it mean that it’s good quality, but that it will be extremely durable,” says Karthik. For its first showcase in the city, Blue Dahlia seems to have solicited a good response. “It’s only our first day, and we’re already quite surprised by the market here,” he adds. The luxury Blue Dahlia bed linen exhibition will be on display at the CP Art Centre in Alwarpet till February 18, 10.30 am to 7 pm. Products start from `450.

