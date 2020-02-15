Tech to make water treatment eco-friendly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based start-up Environest Global, a five-year-old venture has partnered with US-based firm Biopipe Global to work on water management in the city. The joint venture was flagged off on Friday at The Park. Tanmay Pawale, country head of Biopipe said, “We feel we can achieve volumes in India as there is a necessity for water management. Also, there is good government support for such projects through the Swachh Bharat Mission and the initiatives by Ministry of Jal Shakti.”

Senthil Kumar, the brain behind Environest Global, a firm which was started to treat sewage water with eco-friendly methods and make the water reusable, said, “When I started this firm, I did not have much support. One of the main reasons was that people did not understand this concept. Now, things have changed. I am confident it will work.

Our technology does not involve any chemicals and can even be installed on the terrace. We are also focusing on rainwater harvesting — not only to store water but also to make it potable.” They also plan to recycle water from industries. Kumar also shared that they are planning to process water for the Indian Railways, on the move. Their focus will also be on technology parks in the city. They aim at a turnover of `100 crores within three years.