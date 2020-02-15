VAO arrested for cheating, bribing agent to clear exam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old Village Administrative Officer from Villupuram was arrested by the CBCID officials on Friday allegedly for bribing agent Jayakumar to clear the hiring exam. The man identified as Amal Raj, from Aniladi in Gingee cleared the VAO exam in 2016 and was posted as the Village Administrative Officer in Anthiyur village in Villupuram.

The CBCID officials said Amal Raj had given `8 lakh cash to Jayakumar to clear the exam. The CB-CID is currently investigating three TNPSC examinations - 2019 group IV, 2017 group 2A and 2016 VAO test - in which large scale malpractice is suspected to have happened.

The agency has so far arrested 45 people in connection with scams. As many as 22 were arrested in connection with the 2019 Group 4 exam scam, another 19 were arrested for the 2017 group 2A exam malpractice and 4 people were arrested for the VAO exam scam. Jayakumar is now in the custody for a detailed interrogation.Police suspect that he had been active during the last ten years and had been indulging in exam malpractice. Police say he supplied pens with disappearing ink to his clients. They would write the exam with that pen and answers would disappear in an hour. Later, the answer sheets are later retrieved from the vehicle while being transported to Chennai, filled with correct answers and placed back with the help of TNPSC staff, cops noted.

TNPSC scam: Two suspects surrender

Chennai: Two men who were allegedly linked to the TNPSC exam scam surrendered on Friday evening. According to the police, the men identified as Selvendran from Tiruchy and Prabakar from Kolathur surrendered at Tiruchy Court and Saidapet Court respectively. Police said Selvendran was one of the associates of Jayakumar and Prabakar.