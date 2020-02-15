Home Cities Chennai

VAO arrested for cheating, bribing agent to clear exam

A 29-year-old Village Administrative Officer from Villupuram was arrested by the CBCID officials on Friday allegedly for bribing agent Jayakumar to clear the hiring exam. 

Published: 15th February 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old Village Administrative Officer from Villupuram was arrested by the CBCID officials on Friday allegedly for bribing agent Jayakumar to clear the hiring exam. The man identified as Amal Raj, from Aniladi in Gingee cleared the VAO exam in 2016 and was posted as the Village Administrative Officer in Anthiyur village in Villupuram. 

The CBCID officials said Amal Raj had given `8 lakh cash to Jayakumar to clear the exam. The CB-CID is currently investigating three TNPSC examinations - 2019 group IV, 2017 group 2A and 2016 VAO test - in which large scale malpractice is suspected to have happened.

The agency has so far arrested 45 people in connection with scams. As many as 22 were arrested in connection with the 2019 Group 4 exam scam, another 19 were arrested for the 2017 group 2A exam malpractice and 4 people were arrested for the VAO exam scam. Jayakumar is now in the custody for a detailed interrogation.Police suspect that he had been active during the last ten years and had been indulging in exam malpractice. Police say he supplied pens with disappearing ink to his clients. They would write the exam with that pen and answers would disappear in an hour. Later, the answer sheets are later retrieved from the vehicle while being transported to Chennai, filled with correct answers and placed back with the help of TNPSC staff, cops noted.

TNPSC scam: Two suspects surrender
Chennai: Two men who were allegedly linked to the TNPSC exam scam surrendered on Friday evening. According to the police, the men identified as Selvendran from Tiruchy and Prabakar from Kolathur surrendered at Tiruchy Court and Saidapet Court respectively. Police said Selvendran was one of the associates of Jayakumar and Prabakar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp