Woman stabbed to death after argument

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An argument proved fatal for a 27-year-old woman after she was stabbed to death by her husband’s uncle in Thiruvallur on Thursday evening. According to the police, Senthil Kumar (30) and his wife Kalaivani were living in Vellavedu. Senthil’s uncle, Raman lived next door. “Raman often complained that a tree in Senthil’s house was brushing his TV cable and it was causing disrupting the signal. He constantly asked them to cut the tree, but in vain. On Thursday evening, after strong winds, the cable snapped,” said a police officer.

An agitated Raman barged into Senthil’s house. At the time, Kalaivani was alone and during an argument, he stabbed Kalaivani with a kitchen knife and fled. On hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot and took Kalaivani to the Stanley GH, where she was declared dead on arrival. Vellavedu police registered a case. Raman surrendered at the police station on Friday morning. He was remanded to judicial custody.