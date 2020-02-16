Boy gets 16 stitches after banner falls on him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class three student received 16 stitches after a banner fell on his head inside a school campus in Vyasarapadi on Saturday afternoon.

“Recently, a banner had been put up at a height of about 40 ft for a function in the school and on Saturday, workers were engaged to remove it. At around 12.30, when the boy was walking to his classroom the banner fell on his head,” said a police officer. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he received 16 stitches. He was later shifted to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road. Based on his father’s complaint, MKB Nagar police registered a case and detained a worker.