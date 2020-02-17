Home Cities Chennai

Breaking barriers: the poor state of Chennai corporation parks

The neglected Erukkanchery Poonga in Vyasarpadi is the latest to become prey to miscreants; tipplers tear down walls to enter the locked park

Published: 17th February 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

The park is said to have been closed for several days. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an age of high-rise buildings cropping up in every empty space in the city, people have only Corporation parks to turn to for recreational purposes. But sadly, these public spots have often been neglected by the authorities. Joining the long list of Corporation parks that continue to remain in a bad shape is the Erukkanchery Poonga in Vyasarpadi.

In this park, there are no compound walls, no benches, and the plants have all withered. The park is frequented by dogs and it has not been cleaned for days. Local residents alleged that the park has been closed for several days. This park is often visited by tipplers, and recently, when they were unable to get in, they broke the walls to enter.

“Normally, the park is open till late at night and people go in through the gates. However, as it was closed recently, tipplers, who mostly use the park in the evenings, had razed down the wall,” said Sarala R, a resident. The park is located on the Vyasarpadi Main Road and behind it runs the Captain Cotton Canal. 

When we visited the park, the premises had several alcohol bottles and cigarette butts.

Residents said that even when the park was open, there were no watchmen. “We feel unsafe going there with children. All the benches have been vandalised by miscreants and there’s no place to sit,” added Sarala. The park had very high walls that people could not climb, which is why it could’ve been razed down, say locals. 

Apart from this, the park also lacked civic amenities such as restrooms. As a result, people had to urinate in the open inside the park which in turn caused a bad odour. Owing to lack of manpower, the City Corporation had handed over 554 parks out of 669 in city limits to private contractors for maintenance. A total of 61 contractors were selected at a total contract value of about  `40 crore. But how they maintain the parks is yet a mystery as not just this park in Vyasarpadi 

but many in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Old Washermenpet and Basin Bridge suffer the same plight.

When contacted, Corporation officials said that proposals to build the walls of the park were on. “We will be instructing the private contractors to reconstruct the wall at the earliest and appoint a watchman too,” said the official.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Parks Chennai Corporation Parks
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp