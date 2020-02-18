691 kg seized drugs destroyed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zone, disposed around 691 kilograms of seized drugs pertaining to 14 cases on Monday. “As per court orders, they were incinerated at G J Multiclave, Thenmelpakkam, Kancheepuram, in the presence of a Drug Disposal Committee. The drugs include 532.840 kilograms of ganja, 4.166 kilograms of heroin, 74.580 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, 0.980 kilograms of hashish and 1.525 kilograms of ketamine,” according to a release.