691 kg seized drugs destroyed

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zone, disposed around 691 kilograms of seized drugs pertaining to 14 cases on Monday. “As per court orders, they were incinerated at G J Multiclave, Thenmelpakkam, Kancheepuram, in the presence of a Drug Disposal Committee. The drugs include 532.840 kilograms of ganja, 4.166 kilograms of heroin, 74.580 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, 0.980 kilograms of hashish and 1.525 kilograms of ketamine,” according to a release.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Coronavirus: 60 test negative in Maharashtra; four reports awaited
Naveen Patnaik's surprise move paves way for caste-based census in Odisha
Chances of India-US trade deal during Trump's visit thin: Sources
Centre will at least talk to us now: Shaheen Bagh protesters on SC's interlocutors
Congress can never think of disrespecting Manmohan Singh: Party on Montek Ahluwalia's statement
Reducing pollution, women's safety top priorities for new AAP government: Bhardwaj