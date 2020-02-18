A handmade tale

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mirrored and hand embroidery work by tribal artisans from Sandur, dhokra art from West Bengal, and reed baskets from Uttar Pradesh — the 10th edition of Kalakshetra’s Sampoorn Santhe will have this and more — all under one roof at its annual exhibition. Kalakshetra will be offering its space as a platform for artisans from around 18 states to showcase their wares — a reflection of the country’s rich culture.

A collection ranging from textiles

to home decor will be

available at the exhibition

The event has been growing in popularity with every passing edition and in the process, contributing to the development of the urban market for handicrafts. “The curated bazaar is an epitome of tradition and modernity. It offers a collection ranging from textiles, yardage, soft furnishings, accessories, painting, and home decor. Discerning craft lovers will get a feel of tussar, Chanderi, south cottons, khadi, and Kanjivaram prints, to name a few,” said Sudarshan, treasurer of Sampoorn, a non-profit organisation from Bengaluru.

Sampoorn, the four-year-old organisation founded by Shalini Sudarshan, strives to promote the craft of the weavers by making the purchases directly from the craftsmen at the lowest rate, hence enabling them to sustain their livelihoods in the process empowering them at large. “Some of the NGOs and SHGs who are participating in this Santhe are Aagoor from Assam known for their hand-embroidered fabrics, and Bhuriya — popular for their tribal hand embroidery. National award winner Ramesh Thekam from Madhya Pradesh will be bringing his gond art paintings. We’ve planned for an engaging exhibition with workshops, food stalls and interactions with artisans as well,” he said.

The exhibition will be held till February 23 from 11 am to 7.30 pm at Kalakshetra Foundation. For details, call: 9480337734