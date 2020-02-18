Illuminating an artistic path 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An idea can change lives. And when this idea is combined with a shared mission, vision, commitment and goals, the impact of its execution has the power to create breakthroughs. Two friends, Mridul Sahuwala and Indrajala Moturi, are doing just that through their shared vision to bring creativity in the corporate sector. Having worked in corporate firms, the duo realised that the only way to break the monotony is by actively engaging the brain. This paved the way for their initiative, Illuminarty India, in 2019 — a novel concept of paint parties in the city.

“We aim to give a platform for social art working for adults, kids and working professionals. What sets us apart is the conducive environment we provide for like-minded people to bond over art and food. Some people come here alone to make friends,” said Mridul. Their Instagram page has 1,851 followers. The duo is open to organising private parties at home and public spaces such as cafes. “Corporates can get apprehensive about spending so much on creativity. We do more of private events themed around special days and seasons of the year. There’s a different element for each party. We’ve also collaborated with the MalGaadi store at Besant Nagar and designer Osman Abdul Razak. Usually, our events are divided into an hour of painting session followed by beverages and meals,” said Mridul who handles the management aspect and Indrajala, based out of UAE, handles the creative end of events.

The duo finds amateur painters to be a regular at their events. They have repeat patrons because they find these sessions to be meditative and a perfect opportunity for social gatherings with friends and family.

“One does not have to be creative to be artistic. People find this to be a space for a casual and social form of art therapy. Difficult phase in life, hectic work schedules and personal inhibitions — you can find all of them walking out wearing a smile. There’s no age bar. We hope to do more public art installations and public events without compromising on the quality,” said Mridul. Illuminarty India is looking for interns. They are the supporting partners for the upcoming fundraiser organised by Ladies’ Circle 7 at Off The Record.

For details, visit: illuminartyindia.com, or Instagram page: Illuminarty India