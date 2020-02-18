Home Cities Chennai

Illuminating an artistic path 

An idea can change lives. And when this idea is combined with a shared mission, vision, commitment and goals, the impact of its execution has the power to create breakthroughs.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Illuminarty India has hosted around 25 events so far

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An idea can change lives. And when this idea is combined with a shared mission, vision, commitment and goals, the impact of its execution has the power to create breakthroughs. Two friends, Mridul Sahuwala and Indrajala Moturi, are doing just that through their shared vision to bring creativity in the corporate sector. Having worked in corporate firms, the duo realised that the only way to break the monotony is by actively engaging the brain. This paved the way for their initiative, Illuminarty India, in 2019 — a novel concept of paint parties in the city.

“We aim to give a platform for social art working for adults, kids and working professionals. What sets us apart is the conducive environment we provide for like-minded people to bond over art and food. Some people come here alone to make friends,” said Mridul. Their Instagram page has 1,851 followers. The duo is open to organising private parties at home and public spaces such as cafes. “Corporates can get apprehensive about spending so much on creativity. We do more of private events themed around special days and seasons of the year. There’s a different element for each party. We’ve also collaborated with the MalGaadi store at Besant Nagar and designer Osman Abdul Razak. Usually, our events are divided into an hour of painting session followed by beverages and meals,” said Mridul who handles the management aspect and Indrajala, based out of UAE, handles the creative end of events.

The duo finds amateur painters to be a regular at their events. They have repeat patrons because they find these sessions to be meditative and a perfect opportunity for social gatherings with friends and family.
“One does not have to be creative to be artistic. People find this to be a space for a casual and social form of art therapy. Difficult phase in life, hectic work schedules and personal inhibitions — you can find all of them walking out wearing a smile. There’s no age bar. We hope to do more public art installations and public events without compromising on the quality,” said Mridul. Illuminarty India is looking for interns. They are the supporting partners for the upcoming fundraiser organised by Ladies’ Circle 7 at Off The Record.

For details, visit: illuminartyindia.com, or Instagram page: Illuminarty India

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp