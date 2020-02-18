Plea from Murugadoss closed
The Madras High Court has closed the petition from film director A R Murugadoss, which prayed for a direction to the police commissioner, to provide protection to him at his residence and office.
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has closed the petition from film director A R Murugadoss, which prayed for a direction to the police commissioner, to provide protection to him at his residence and office. Justice P Rajamanickam did so following a submission from the police that two FIRs have been registered on the complaints from Murugadoss. Meanwhile, the judge was also told by his counsel that the film distributors association had given an assurance to the directors association that Murugadoss would not be disturbed any further. And Murugadoss himself has given a letter to the police asking not to pursue any action on his complaints.