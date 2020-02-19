A bazaar of talent, art and entrepreneurship

Home Cities Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For all the efforts that women have been making in taking giant strides in business, gender-divided roles continue to be a challenge. But what keeps most businesswomen going is support, hope, and training young minds. The Department of Bank Management from Ethiraj College for Women organised an Entrepreneurial Development-Bazaar at the college premises on Tuesday. The platform was created to empower students to pursue entrepreneurship and thereby contribute to job and wealth creation. 

The bazaar featured 132 stalls with a participation of 437 students. On the eve of ED-Bazaar, students were given a prospect to set up a venture of their choice, comprising stalls of products, services and food. Taking this opportunity, students showcased handmade pen holders, photo frames, greeting cards, soft toys, customised key chains and several other innovations. 

“We have an entrepreneurial development paper as part of the curriculum. Students from the second year are encouraged to display their talents every year, and they can look up to third-year students. It’s encouraging to see so many female entrepreneurs in the market,” said N Renuka Devi, associate professor of the department, the brain behind the bazaar. 

Students with artistic skills exhibited their paintings. The prices were affordable — ranging from `5 to `5,000. The students put up stalls individually, and in clusters, which enabled them to understand the various panels of entrepreneurship such as generating capital, teamwork, co-operative attitude towards a common objective and more importantly profit-sharing. 

Students from Meenakshi College for Women and MOP Vaishnav College for Women also put up stalls. Members of Sarva Mangala Vihar Trust displayed their products. The most innovative, efficient and profitable teams were encouraged and felicitated with prizes at the end of the day. Sruthi Malavika, Vaishnavi Ravi and Lakshmi J from corporate secretaryship department displayed leather products. “I’m participating for the second time. My father is in leather business and I gradually developed an interest in the field. It’s a great opportunity for aspirants like us,” said Sruthi. Bazaars such as this are a reminder of late former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s efforts and initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship, skill development and creativity through education. The show must go on.

