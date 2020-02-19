Aavin to float new tenders for tankers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aavin Managing Director M Vallalar told Express on Tuesday that soon new tenders for transport of milk will be floated even though Aavin Contract Lorry Owners Association have withdrawn their strike. He said that that association had been serving on an extension even as their tender had expired. “They had gone on the strike on Saturday without prior notice.

This was an attempt to blackmail the government,” he said. Meanwhile, he said that supply to Chennai, which consumes around 12 lakh litres a day, will not be affected. “We have made alternative arrangements for trucks. Aavin also has its own fleet. We will manage supplies without any problem,” he assured consumers. He said milk from neighbouring states in private tankers will be sources until the issue is resolved and new tenders are floated.