Anti-CAA protestors in Chennai defy High Court order, march to Tamil Nadu Assembly

By Online Desk

Members of various Muslim outfits on Wednesday took out a protest march to Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Anti-CAA chants have filled the air as women, children and Muslim groups, who are protesting in Old Washermenpet since February 14 against Citizenship Amendment Act, have only one demand.

The protestors want Tamil Nadu Assembly to adopt a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Heavy security has also been put in place at the Chepauk area ahead of the protest as protesters proposed to lay siege to the Secretariat and the District Collector's office against the 'contentious' Citizenship Act.

Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the blockade without the proper sanction of the police. It also ordered Muslim outfits to not go ahead with its proposed agitation to lay siege at the Secretariat and the District Collector's office.

Defying the court order, a massive anti-CAA rally is underway as people were seen moving towards Chepauk. According to The New Indian Express reporters, a makeshift stage has been set up at Chepauk where the rally is set to end.

#AntiCAAprotests Makeshift stage set up at Chepauk where the rally is set to end. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/FLdwGjPTxk — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) February 19, 2020

The rally from Kalaivanar Arangam ended at Chepauk with thousands of protesters singing the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana.'

The police are using drones to monitor the protest that is being carried out today.



Commenting on the issue, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act cannot be passed in Assembly since it comes within the purview of the Central government.

Anti-CAA protests are being held across the state of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai and Tirunelveli, with members of the Muslim community hitting the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protests have erupted across the country against the contentious CAA since Parliament gave its nod to the Bill last year.

(With ENS, agencies inputs)