Going places with dog etiquette

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The way your pet acts in public is not only a reflection on you, but gives observers a perception on pet owners in general. This is why, it’s so important to be on your best behaviour so that the ‘pet-friendly’ trend keeps growing. The responsibility of etiquette for pets in public places relies on the pet handler. Always remember your pets’ behaviour affects everyone around you.

Busy, loud or crowded events or locations are stressful for dogs. Even a dog who is considered friendly may struggle in these environments if he is not used to them. Always bring plenty of water, a travel bowl, treats and poop bags for your dog. And don’t forget to check the weather. If the event involves spending hours in the hot sun, your dog will likely be more comfortable and safe at home. While more places are welcoming dogs, they might not be prepared for any dog messes. Walk your dog before going in. Scoop the poop! This is the single largest issue pertaining to pet etiquette. Every person that steps in your dog’s poop is one less pet-friendly advocate.

Realise the fact that not everyone is a pet person. Although pets are more part of our families than ever, when in a public place it is important to show respect to those who aren’t comfortable around pets. Unfortunately, there’s a stereotype that some pets will have to live with. Big dogs, no matter how friendly, are seen as more threatening. Be especially careful when interacting with strangers, and under no circumstance let your pet roam unleashed in a public area. You should also be sensitive to the fact that not everyone likes dogs. Other dogs (and some people) may not be comfortable with your dog approaching them, even if your dog is very friendly.

If your dog is unwell, stay at home. Some diseases like kennel cough get rapidly transmitted in places where dogs congregate. If your dog is very stressed around strangers, do not bring him to crowded or loud events where many strangers will be present. When it comes to other dogs, if your pooch tends to be reactive to other dogs and people in public, it is best for him to stay home, both for his sake and for others. At the very least, a barking dog will almost certainly be unpleasant for those around you.

Try not to allow your dog to jump up on people; even if your dog is friendly, it’s not polite behaviour. Be especially careful to not let your pooch jump up on small children or the elderly, since he can potentially scare or injure them. Be prepared to gently interfere if a child is behaving inappropriately with your dog. Do not allow strangers approach or pet your dog without your permission. Ultimately, it is up to us to make sure that when we take our dogs somewhere public, we have the comfort and safety of everyone — our pets, other people’s pets, other humans — as a top-of-mind priority, so that everyone can enjoy the experience. The author is an ex-corporate executive involved in rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs