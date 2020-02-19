Nitin Marriya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I adopted Marley, my 10-year-old Indi-Labrador, from a friend in Pune. We enjoy taking long walks and soaking up the sun. I love everything about Marley and do not hate anything in particular.

Personally, I think everyone should have the privilege of sharing a home with a pet. The feeling of unconditional love that a pet brings to a home, cannot be put to words, it has to be experienced. I believe my pet has taught me to be positive in any situation, and move forward.

My six-year-old son and my dog have their own language and to watch them communicate fills me with joy. Together, they radiate so much positivity and happiness. It has changed my attitude towards life instantly. I have grown up with many pets my entire life, so I understand the life of a pet and all its nuances. So, I haven’t had any worries with Marley so far. Being a hotelier, my job demands moving from one city to the other for career prospects. Hence, the only challenge we face is to get my furry baby accustomed to a new place. My pet and I have enjoyed innumerable long drives, which are some memories I cherish the most. The author is complex director, sales & marketing, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel