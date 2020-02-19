Let’s not hang out!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city's robust bus connectivity seems to be no match to the increasing number of people dependent on it for their day-to-day travel. With buses on almost every route choked during peak hours, the footboard is an integral part of the vehicle's passenger capacity and students — school students, worryingly so — seem to be prime takers.

From Adyar to Choolaimedu, Koyambedu to Vepery, young boys (and often enough, girls) continue to brave the risk with the casual recklessness that comes with the age. But how often can we count on the all-is-well way of things?