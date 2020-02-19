Home Cities Chennai

Official delays choking Captain Cotton Canal?

To restore micro-drains, several proposals have been made 

Published: 19th February 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Captain Cotton Canal filled with garbage | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Captain Cotton Canal, which is an important micro drainage systems in Vyasarpadi is filled with large amounts of garbage, locking smooth flow of grey water. The 3-km canal is a major flood barrier for Erukkancheri, Vyasarpadi and MKB Nagar, taking grey water to the Buckingham Canal near Korukkupet. A field visit along the canal shows that an garbage including plastic, alcohol bottles, school bags, pillows, cardboard boxes, helmets and rubber tyres, dumped in the canal.

Residents claim there is insufficient garbage bins and door-to-door collection does not take place frequently and people who alongside the canal simply swing garbage into it. ‘’As the waste is not removed and due to excessive silt, the surface of the canal is almost flat,’’ said G Radha, a resident of Bharathi Nagar, nearby the canal. The stench is unbearable and in certain places, water hyacinth and weeds have taken over. As per the latest data up to December 2019, Tondiarpet Zone, which includes Vyasarpadi, has recorded the most number of dengue cases (80) out of the 400 cases across the city.

‘’It is hazardous to live alongside these canals due to contamination and mosquito-related issues. Children get red marks all over their hands and legs due to mosquito bites,’’ said Tamil Selvi of Bharathi Nagar.
Alongside the Cotton Canal, more than a hundred families live. These include informal settlements too. The residents say due to the presence of water hyacinth, sewage stagnates. Meanwhile, to restore micro-drains, several proposals have been made time and again, but most of it remains on paper. 

When contacted, Corporation officials said they have imported robots from Finland to clean the canal.
‘’Amphibian machines and robotic excavators have been deployed across various canals in the city. We have also removed 24,732 cubic metres of silt from the Cotton Canal from an area of 89,270 sq km and work will continue,’’ said officials. The Corporation also urged people to cooperate with restoration works and not dump waste in the canals. Meanwhile, `1,370 crore have been allocated for restoration of rivers and drains in the city. The list includes Captain Cotton Canal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp