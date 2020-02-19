Restoring memories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ranjit Pratap, a classic car collector from Chennai, participated in the 21 Gun Salute International Car Show in New Delhi on Sunday. One of his cars, Studebaker President 1956 model, won the first prize for the ‘Best Restored Vehicle’ under the Indian Heritage Class.

Incidentally, this car belonged to late MR Pratap, father of Ranjit Pratap. He had bought it in 1957 from VST Motors and this was his favourite car. He drove it for 25 years. It was then stored and not used except for a few car shows in Chennai, in which Ranjit took part. A few years back, Ranjit initiated the restoration process of this car and restored it completely. He wanted to complete the restoration and show it to his father, but was unable to do so as his father passed away in 2019, a few months before it could be brought back to its former glory.

Though other cars of Ranjit Pratap have won certain prizes in the show, he was particularly happy that his father’s favourite car won laurels from international judges who commended the exemplary restoration work.