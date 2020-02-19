Home Cities Chennai

The players and stellar tale

Packed with music, mythology and Mohiniattam, I of the Beholder is sure to surprise millennials

Published: 19th February 2020

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: A group of 32 girls decide to make peace with the deep existential crisis created by the socio-political circumstances. Some dance, some sing and some enact. They use theatre as a tool of self-expression within which each of them strives to imbibe and pursue their passion for life. The Stella Players is back with their annual theatre production, I of the Beholder, directed by city-based playwright and theatre director Samyuktha PC. 

“This isn’t your regular adaptation or conventional story. We delve into our inner shrews to question what we think about family, governance, devotion, community and life. We’ve used different forms of art to create this story and the way we chose to tell it,” said Samyuktha, who has an experience of 10 years in the field. The play, a musical drama, also draws references from Indian mythology.

“It’s a collaborative process where each one gets a chance to express themselves differently. The play will have a mix of Mohiniattam, live chorus performance, dance, romance and music. I’ve asked the students to look inwards before looking outwards.

As much as a play has the message, it must also have a take away for the performers as well. This will tell an important story to the millennials,” shared Samyuktha. The productions of The Stella Players have been staged at multiple platforms including Museum Theatre and Alliance Francaise. They have also participated in national competitions.

The Stella Players has more than 250 members  R Satish Babu

“The Stella Players had a break for a few years. After last year’s play, we’re back with a bang this year. A lot of focus is given on scriptwriting and talented writers are recognised by the club. We’ve been rehearsing since October 2019. The college has provided a safe space for us to grow. Theatre is the only place where you get to be another person, experience another life, and traverse the path of another character. This year’s story is a quest to find the answers within. We’ve also had the freedom and space to exhibit our creativity. The director has brought out the best in each one of us,” said Deborah K, one of the cast members. ‘I of the Beholder’ will be screened at Museum Theatre, Egmore from February 21 to 23. For tickets, visit: bookmyshow.com. They are also available at Stella Maris College.

