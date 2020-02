By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last date for the issue of application and submission of filled-in application for all programmes of the Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras, recognised by the UGC, has been extended until February 29, said a statement issued by the varsity on Tuesday.

It added that students can get admitted through the Single Window Admission Centre on all days including weekends as well. Students can also apply through www.ideunom.ac.in.