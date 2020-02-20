College student run over by train

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A college student was allegedly run over by a train in Tiruvallur on Wednesday. Mithun (17), a native of Oil Mill road, was a first year student studying at a private college near Thirunindravur. At around 7.30 in the morning, when he tried to cross the track on the fast line of Tiruvallur station, he was fatally knocked down by the Coimbatore-bound Shatabdi train.

The student under the locomotive wheels, was dragged for about 50 metres, before the train came to a halt. Inquiry revealed that while crossing the track, Mithun was listening to music on his mobile phone using earphones. The train left the station after 20 minutes.

